NEW and NOW | B.Surius – “Slow Down” Ft. Dj Luke Nasty w/ @jkruzonair

I’ve heard the name B.Surius here and there talking music with my fellow co-workers. I now officially know who he is and Dj Luke Nasty I’m already familiar with. The song is short, sweet, and straight to the point. I’ll check it out a couple more times and make my final decision. What say You?
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
NEW and NOW | A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – “Drowning (WATER)” ft. Kodak Black (Explicit) w/ @jkruzonair
NEW and NOW | Bryson Tiller – “Get Mine” ft. Young Thug (Explicit) w/ @jkruzonair
DJ Luke Nasty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]
12 photos Launch gallery
DJ Luke Nasty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]
1. DJ Luke Nasty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]1 of 12
2. DJ Luke Nasty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]2 of 12
3. DJ Luke Nasty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]3 of 12
4. DJ Luke Nasty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]4 of 12
5. DJ Luke Nasty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]5 of 12
6. DJ Luke Nasty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]6 of 12
7. DJ Luke Nasty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]7 of 12
8. DJ Luke Nasty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]8 of 12
9. DJ Luke Nasty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]9 of 12
10. 1481561486696810 of 12
11. 148156149469711 of 12
12. 1481561502296712 of 12
comments – Add Yours