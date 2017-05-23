NEW and NOW | B.Surius – “Slow Down” Ft. Dj Luke Nasty w/ @jkruzonair

I’ve heard the name B.Surius here and there talking music with my fellow co-workers. I now officially know who he is and Dj Luke Nasty I’m already familiar with. The song is short, sweet, and straight to the point. I’ll check it out a couple more times and make my final decision. What say You?

