NEW and NOW | Bryson Tiller – “Get Mine” ft. Young Thug (Explicit) w/ @jkruzonair

Just interviewed Bryson, over the phone, recently and I gotta say he’s seems real chill and seems to be a nice guy overall. His music is always on point and this new joint “Get Mine” is no different. I like it way more then the other single “Something tells me” he released along with this one. What say you?
