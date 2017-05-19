NEW and NOW | A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – “Drowning (WATER)” ft. Kodak Black (Explicit) w/ @jkruzonair

Plain and simple… I like this song. The feeling, the sound, the groove, it’s all there. Not the biggest fan of Kodak’s music but man him and boogie hit this one. I heard it in the clubs first and now every time it comes on, I get the moving. Check it out if you still haven’t heard it and then decide. What say you?
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
NEW and NOW | SahBabii- “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” f/ Loso Loaded [EXPLICIT VIDEO]
NEW and NOW | Logic- “1-800-273-8255” f/ Alessia Cara & Khalid [EXPLICIT] w / @jkruzonair @Logic301 @thegreatkhalid @AlessiaCara #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin
Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
23 photos Launch gallery
Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
1. C- MurderSource:Getty Images 1 of 23
2. TupacSource:Getty Images 2 of 23
3. Lil’ WayneSource:Getty Images 3 of 23
4. CassidySource:Getty Images 4 of 23
5. Slick RickSource:Getty Images 5 of 23
6. ShyneSource:Getty Images 6 of 23
7. Remy MaSource:Getty Images 7 of 23
8. Gucci ManeSource:Getty Images 8 of 23
9. T.I.Source:Getty Images 9 of 23
10. BGSource:Getty Images 10 of 23
11. G-DepSource:Getty Images 11 of 23
12. Fat JoeSource:Getty Images 12 of 23
13. Beanie SigelSource:Getty Images 13 of 23
14. Lil’ KimSource:Getty Images 14 of 23
15. Chief KeefSource:Getty Images 15 of 23
16. Ja RuleSource:Getty Images 16 of 23
17. Lil BoosieSource:Getty Images 17 of 23
18. Ol’ Dirty BastardSource:Getty Images 18 of 23
19. MystikalSource:Getty Images 19 of 23
20. Snoop DoggSource:Getty Images 20 of 23
21. Foxy BrownSource:Getty Images 21 of 23
22. Notorious B.I.G.Source:Getty Images 22 of 23
23. Black RobSource:Getty Images 23 of 23
comments – Add Yours