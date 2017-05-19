NEW and NOW | A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – “Drowning (WATER)” ft. Kodak Black (Explicit) w/ @jkruzonair

Plain and simple… I like this song. The feeling, the sound, the groove, it’s all there. Not the biggest fan of Kodak’s music but man him and boogie hit this one. I heard it in the clubs first and now every time it comes on, I get the moving. Check it out if you still haven’t heard it and then decide. What say you?

