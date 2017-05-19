New Album: T-Pain x Lil Wayne ‘T-WAYNE’

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Better late than never? T-Pain surprised hip hop fans with the long await ‘T-Wayne’ project. This was suppose to come out about 7 years ago…Take a listen to the 8 song project and let us know if it’s too late!
