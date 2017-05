According to a Forbes reports , the combined net worth of Jay Z and Beyonce has officially surpassed a billion dollars. It was recently revealed that Jay’s personal net worth is $810 million, making him the second richest man in hip-hop, surpassed only by Diddy. Now, in an article revealing the wealthiest self-made women , Forbes lists Beyonce’s personal fortune as $350 million. Together, they clock in with a combined total of $1.16 billion dollars.