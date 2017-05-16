Photos
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jennifer Hudson Gives A Modest Spin To This Sexy Saint Laurent Dress

Hello Beautiful Staff
Singer Jennifer Hudson was all legs on the set of NBC’s Upfront in New York City yesterday. She was wearing a black and white mini design by Saint Laurent giving a cute and modest look for the blue carpet.

2017 NBCUniversal Upfront

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

While the dress is a great look, maybe the dress should’ve came in leather material sans the white shirt?? Jennifer probably would’ve looked just as nice (but sexier) if the left side of the dress covered up her left boob in a cute and stylish way giving a sleeveless option to show off more melanin.

NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2017

Source: NBC / Getty

Nevertheless we still think she was able to pull it off with this look. Jennifer’s choker decorated with blue, gold and black stones added a nice touch as well.

2017 NBCUniversal Upfront

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

On a side note, is it just us or is her son David Jr. growing really fast?

Vote and let us know what you think of Jennifer’s dress!


jennifer hudson

