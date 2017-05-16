Entertainment News
Behind The Scenes: The Joker Making Its Way To Six Flags Over Texas

farlinave
Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker

Source: Naheem Houston / Radio One, Inc.

Shout out to Six Flags Over Texas for inviting Radio One Dallas out to the theme park to experience the newest ride: The Joker

The ride probably lasts about 1 minute, but it's definitely a thrill.

The twists and turns and wobbles will have people coming back for more that's for sure.

Batman even came out to make a cameo…

The ride will be open to the public starting May 20th.

Trust me, you are going to love this DFW!

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker

Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker

photos