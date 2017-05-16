Behind The Scenes: The Joker Making Its Way To Six Flags Over Texas

Shout out to Six Flags Over Texas for inviting Radio One Dallas out to the theme park to experience the newest ride: The Joker

The ride probably lasts about 1 minute, but it’s definitely a thrill.

The twists and turns and wobbles will have people coming back for more that’s for sure.

Batman even came out to make a cameo…

The ride will be open to the public starting May 20th.

Trust me, you are going to love this DFW!

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)