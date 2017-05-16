Entertainment News
Music Icon Janet Jackson Turns 51 Today

farlinave
amfAR's 20th Annual Cinema Against AIDS - Arrivals

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Happy Birthday Janet! The R&B singer turns 51 today (and still looks more like 31).

Her State of The World Tour will be hitting Dallas September 14th at the American Airlines Center.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster.

Music Icon Janet Jackson Turns 51 Today

photos