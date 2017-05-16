Music Icon Janet Jackson Turns 51 Today

Happy Birthday Janet! The R&B singer turns 51 today (and still looks more like 31).

Her State of The World Tour will be hitting Dallas September 14th at the American Airlines Center.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster.

RELATED STORIES

Watch: Janet Jackson Finally Opens Up About Her Divorce

Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet Jackson Amid Divorce Rumors

Janet Jackson Shares A First Look At Her Baby Boy Eissa

Also On 97.9 The Beat: