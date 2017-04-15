Entertainment News
Janet Jackson Shares A First Look At Her Baby Boy Eissa

Awww, now would you look at this!

Janet Jackson just debuted the very first for we’ve seen of her newborn son Eissa on Twitter and he’s just a cute as he can be. The 3-month old was pictured is resting on his mom’s shoulders giving us a little yawn after a little nap. He is too cute!

Janet confirmed her pregnancy bump in an exclusive photoshoot with People Magazine, and confirmed the baby’s birth on January 3rd. The pop diva is currently separating from Eissa’s father, Wissam Al Mana.

