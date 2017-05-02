Entertainment News
Watch: Janet Jackson Finally Opens Up About Her Divorce

Plus, she's going back on tour.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Source: KARIM SAHIB / Getty


Janet Jackson is back, better and wants to keep it all the way real with her fans.

After taking nearly a year off, the singer had a baby and split with her husband Wissam Al Mana. She took to her website on Monday to give an update on her life, her new baby and her divorce.

In her video announcement, Ms. Jackson gushed over her baby boy Eissa and acknowledged that she gained some weight during her pregnancy. The music icon also confirmed that she and Wissam split shortly after she gave birth. She said that Eissa is “so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby.” As for her estranged husband, she added, “We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

The music icon is so ready for new beginnings. She even changed the name of the tour from Unbreakable to The State of the World Tour. The tour is set to resume September 7 at the Cajundome in Louisiana. As you may recall, Janet postponed the tour last April, announcing that she and her estranged husband were ready to plan their family.

So much can happen in a year. Check out the video above.

Continue reading Watch: Janet Jackson Finally Opens Up About Her Divorce

photos