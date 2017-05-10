NEW and NOW |Logic “Ink Blot” f/ Juicy J [EXPLICIT] @jkruzonair #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

You know I’m a fan of Logic. So my opinion might be one sided but Juicy J was a pleasant surprise for me and he also did his thing. I’m gonna keep this short. This joint is jammin. What say you?
NEW and NOW | J Banks “Give it Up” f/ lil Blood [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO) @jkruzonair @THEREALJBANKS #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin
NEW and NOW | Sean Paul- “BODY” f/ MIGOS [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO) w / @jkruzonair @duttypaul @Migos #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin
Chance The Rapper - JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas [Photo Gallery]
8 photos Launch gallery
Chance The Rapper - JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas [Photo Gallery]
1.Source:Jose Estrada 1 of 8
2.Source:Jaylon Smith 2 of 8
3.Source:Jose Estrada 3 of 8
4.Source:Jose Estrada 4 of 8
5.Source:Jose Estrada 5 of 8
6.Source:Jose Estrada 6 of 8
7.Source:Jaylon Smith 7 of 8
8.Source:Jose Estrada 8 of 8
comments – Add Yours