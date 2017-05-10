NEW and NOW |Logic “Ink Blot” f/ Juicy J [EXPLICIT] @jkruzonair #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

You know I’m a fan of Logic. So my opinion might be one sided but Juicy J was a pleasant surprise for me and he also did his thing. I’m gonna keep this short. This joint is jammin. What say you?

