NEW and NOW |Logic “Ink Blot” f/ Juicy J [EXPLICIT] @jkruzonair #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

NEW and NOW |Logic "Ink Blot" f/ Juicy J [EXPLICIT]

JKruz
You know I’m a fan of Logic. So my opinion might be one sided but Juicy J was a pleasant surprise for me and he also did his thing. I’m gonna keep this short. This joint is jammin. What say you?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

photos