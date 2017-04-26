Milwaukee Jail Inmate Denied Water For 7 Days Before Death, Prosecutors Say

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Wisconsin prosecutors questioned Monday whether Milwaukee County Jail staff members should face criminal charges for the death of inmate Terrill Thomas, who was found dead in his cell because of dehydration, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Barely two hours into his eighth day in solitary, jail staff found Thomas, 38, dead on his jail cell floor, the result of profound dehydration.
Prosecutors on Monday began the process of publicly airing the circumstances surrounding Thomas’ death in April 2016, opening their inquest into whether any jail staff should be criminally charged for failing to help him…
Through an opening statement and testimony from several witnesses, prosecutors laid out how the confluence of the violation of a sheriff’s office policy, an unusual jail practice, Thomas’ mental illness and inattentiveness by corrections officers led to Thomas’ death.
The inquest could take up to a week, with potentially 90 witnesses who could testify, reports WTMJ-TV.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, WTMJ-TV
