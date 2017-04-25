2 Chainz Purchases His Mother A Brand New Home

2 Chainz bought his mom a new home Monday for no reason at all.
While “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music”…Momma’s love new houses. Shout out to 2 Chainz for not only pushing the culture but making sure he continues to put family first. Truuuuuu!!!
Check out 2 Chainz’s IG post (below). #Respect
