2 Chainz Purchases His Mother A Brand New Home

The Hip-Hop Inaugural Ball II

2 Chainz bought his mom a new home Monday for no reason at all.

While “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music”…Momma’s love new houses.  Shout out to 2 Chainz for not only pushing the culture but making sure he continues to put family first.  Truuuuuu!!!

Check out 2 Chainz’s IG post (below). #Respect

 
