NEW and NOW | XXXTENTACION – “Look At Me” [EXPLICIT] w / @jkruzonair @XXXTENTACION #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

This is the guy who is beefing with Drake. Don’t know much about the beef or what it stems from but the song’s not bad. It’s got today’s young Hip Hop sound, the beat is decent, his delivery is confident, and I know the kids like him. On YouTube it has 33,417,224 views. He’s doing something right. What say you?
NEW and NOW | LiL Yachty “Harley” #NewMusic @jkruzonair [EXPLICIT]
NEW and NOW | Frank Ocean “Biking” f/ Jay Z & Tyler The Creator #NewMusic #WeKruzin [EXPLICIT]
Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
23 photos Launch gallery
Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
1. C- MurderSource:Getty Images 1 of 23
2. TupacSource:Getty Images 2 of 23
3. Lil’ WayneSource:Getty Images 3 of 23
4. CassidySource:Getty Images 4 of 23
5. Slick RickSource:Getty Images 5 of 23
6. ShyneSource:Getty Images 6 of 23
7. Remy MaSource:Getty Images 7 of 23
8. Gucci ManeSource:Getty Images 8 of 23
9. T.I.Source:Getty Images 9 of 23
10. BGSource:Getty Images 10 of 23
11. G-DepSource:Getty Images 11 of 23
12. Fat JoeSource:Getty Images 12 of 23
13. Beanie SigelSource:Getty Images 13 of 23
14. Lil’ KimSource:Getty Images 14 of 23
15. Chief KeefSource:Getty Images 15 of 23
16. Ja RuleSource:Getty Images 16 of 23
17. Lil BoosieSource:Getty Images 17 of 23
18. Ol’ Dirty BastardSource:Getty Images 18 of 23
19. MystikalSource:Getty Images 19 of 23
20. Snoop DoggSource:Getty Images 20 of 23
21. Foxy BrownSource:Getty Images 21 of 23
22. Notorious B.I.G.Source:Getty Images 22 of 23
23. Black RobSource:Getty Images 23 of 23
comments – Add Yours