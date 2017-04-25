New Music
NEW and NOW | XXXTENTACION – “Look At Me” [EXPLICIT] w / @jkruzonair @XXXTENTACION #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

JKruz
This is the guy who is beefing with Drake. Don’t know much about the beef or what it stems from but the song’s not bad. It’s got today’s young Hip Hop sound, the beat is decent, his delivery is confident, and I know the kids like him. On YouTube it has 33,417,224 views. He’s doing something right. What say you?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

