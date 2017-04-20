NEW and NOW | LiL Yachty “Harley” #NewMusic @jkruzonair [EXPLICIT]

I’m going to start off by saying I do not like this song. That does not mean it will not be a hit, it could happen. I just can’t get down with it. I’m Not feeling the beat the harmony the whole thing. Yachty’s cool and I like some of his stuff but this is not for me. What say you?

