NEW and NOW | LiL Yachty “Harley” #NewMusic @jkruzonair [EXPLICIT]

JKruz
I’m going to start off by saying I do not like this song. That does not mean it will not be a hit, it could happen. I just can’t get down with it. I’m Not feeling the beat the harmony the whole thing. Yachty’s cool and I like some of his stuff but this is not for me. What say you?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NEW and NOW | Frank Ocean “Biking” f/ Jay Z & Tyler The Creator #NewMusic #WeKruzin [EXPLICIT]

NEW and NOW | LiL Yachty “Peek A Boo” f/ Migos #NewMusic #WeKruzin (VIDEO) [EXPLICIT]

Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]

Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]

Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]

Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

photos