Boy Bye…Literally: Bill O'Reilly Ousted From Fox News

His firing comes shortly after "The New York Times" reported that the 67-year-old conservative anchor and the network shelled out $13 million in sexual harassment lawsuits launched against him.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Bill O'Reilly

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Fox News has finally decided to fire one of their conservative (racist, sexist, xenophobic and homophobic) anchors Bill O’Reilly, weeks after The New York Times reported that the network and O’Reilly had paid $13 million to women for sexual harassment lawsuits filed against him. Just recently, a Black woman who worked at Fox in 2008 said that the 67-year-old often referred to her as “hot chocolate” and leered at her in the office.

Yeah, he’s that kind of guy.

According to the Times, O’Reilly’s “abrupt and embarrassing ouster ends his two-decade reign as one of the most popular and influential commentators in television.” In a statement Fox News’s parent company 21st Century Fox issued, they said that “after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

Meanwhile, Auntie Maxine is somewhere like this:


O’Reilly, who denied any wrongdoing, said that he was “tremendously disheartening that [he and Fox News had to] part ways due to completely unfounded claims.”

“But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel,” he said in a statement.

(FYI: Did you did or you not pay settlement money bruh?)

But only in the hypocritical and entitled land of Fox News, can you have such serious accusations launched against you, get let go from your job and still get praised by your former employer on your way out the door. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox News chiefs Rupert, Lachlan, and James Murdoch apparently sent a memo to the network’s staff praising O’Reilly’s ratings legacy.

“By ratings standards, Bill O’Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news. In fact, his success by any measure is indisputable. Fox News has demonstrated again and again the strength of its talent bench. We have full confidence the network will continue to be a powerhouse in cable news.”

While O’Reilly fans were crying on Twitter thanking him for his “service” and “hard-work,” the rest of social media rejoiced with jokes and hard-truths:

They also called out the hypocrisy of what took Fox News so long to get rid of O’Reilly given his problematic past:

https://twitter.com/KieseLaymon/status/854767446514954240

And in the end, there’s this sad reality:

O’Reilly will be succeeded in the 8 p.m. Eastern slot by Tucker Carlson, an equally nauseating and problematic human being.

SOURCE: The New York TimesThe Hollywood ReportedEntertainment Weekly

Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet

Easter use to be such an exciting White House experience when Barack Obama was in office: good food, good music and celebs from all walks of life. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted their first White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday and things did not go as smoothly as they would like. Besides dragging the president for opening the celebration by telling kids and their families that his agenda is moving forward — see what else the Internet pointed out that went wrong during Trump’s White House Easter Egg Hunt.

bill o'reilly , Fox News , Sexual Harassment

