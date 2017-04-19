Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Big Sean’s “I Decided” Album & “Moves” Single Both Certified Gold

djkayotik979
Leave a comment

Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Big Sean is definitely making moves, hitting milestone after milestone with his latest album “I Decided.”

The Detroit rapper took to social media to announce that his latest album I Decided has already gone gold in the couple months its been out.

“#IDecided Gold. Already. We still got more visuals, merch and all that for y’all. Love!” Sean’s caption read on IG. In addition to that, his single “Moves” is also certified gold, and is almost platinum as well he says.

Let’s not forget Big Sean’s “Bounce Back” single went double platinum, surpassing over two million units sold.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out Sean’s posts below, and if you haven’t already be sure to help those numbers grow even more by copping I Decided now on iTunes.

Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, SAYITAINTTONE And More In Vegas [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, SAYITAINTTONE And More In Vegas [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Big Sean’s “I Decided” Album & “Moves” Single Both Certified Gold

Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, SAYITAINTTONE And More In Vegas [PHOTOS]

<a rel="nofollow" href="http://feeds.wordpress.com/1.0/gocomments/ronehothiphopdetroit.wordpress.com/3706559/"><img alt="" border="0" src="http://feeds.wordpress.com/1.0/comments/ronehothiphopdetroit.wordpress.com/3706559/&quot; /></a>

 

big sean , gold , i decided , moves , music , news

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean’s “I Decided” Album & “Moves” Single…
 4 hours ago
04.19.17
Beyoncé’s Team Claps Back At Messy Mya’s $20…
 19 hours ago
04.19.17
Tomi Lahren Once Again Tries To Beef With…
 22 hours ago
04.18.17
The Hypersexual Gay Men On Empire Are Problematic AF
 22 hours ago
04.18.17
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. To Surpass 200 Million First…
 1 day ago
04.18.17
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
Post Malone Had $8,000 Worth Of Popeyes Delivered…
 1 day ago
04.18.17
Report: Carmelo and La La Anthony Have Separated
 2 days ago
04.17.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Documents Reveal Police Found Bags Of Pills At…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Janet Jackson’s Ex Writes An Emotional Message To…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Are Porsha And…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 3 days ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
photos