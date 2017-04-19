Big Sean’s “I Decided” Album & “Moves” Single Both Certified Gold

The Detroit rapper took to social media to announce that his latest album I Decided has already gone gold in the couple months its been out.

“#IDecided Gold. Already. We still got more visuals, merch and all that for y’all. Love!” Sean’s caption read on IG. In addition to that, his single “Moves” is also certified gold, and is almost platinum as well he says.

Let’s not forget Big Sean’s “Bounce Back” single went double platinum, surpassing over two million units sold.

Check out Sean’s posts below, and if you haven’t already be sure to help those numbers grow even more by copping I Decided now on iTunes.