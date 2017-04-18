Ohio Pastor Organizing Chicago Gang Summit To Happen In Washington, D.C.

Scott said he "secured a commitment from gang leaders to lower the body count in exchange for federal funds for social programs."

NewsOne Staff
Ohio Pastor Darrell Scott is bringing his talked-about summit to address gun violence in Chicago to Washington D.C. on Tuesday after talking with President Donald Trump in February, reports the Chicago Tribune.

From the Chicago Tribune:

And Scott is no longer describing the attendees as “top gang thugs.” Now they’re “former street guys.”“It’s what I always said it was going to be,” Scott told Chicago Inc.

During a televised Feb. 1 meeting with Trump, Scott said he had secured a commitment from gang leaders to “lower the body count” in exchange for federal funds for social programs. That claim was greeted with widespread skepticism by Chicagoans, an impression that wasn’t improved when Scott last month canceled a proposed summit in suburban Rosemont on short notice, saying some attendees could not make it.

But Scott said Monday that “the location of the meeting isn’t important — what matters is the content of the meeting.” Torrence Cooks, a 44-year-old reputed former member of the Gangster Disciples who reached out to Scott to request his help, is bringing a delegation of 15 people from Chicago to the D.C. meeting, Scott said. Representatives of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, business leaders and charities will attend, he said.

Scott, who is a pastor in Cleveland, had rescheduled the summit from an earlier March date, reports the Chicago Patch.

SOURCE: Chicago TribuneChicago Patch

