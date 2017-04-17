Videos
Lil RonnyMothaF Drops Video Clip To "No Hands"

farlinave
Lil Ronny MothaF known for making you bounce in the club has a new video that drops Friday, April 21. He appears as a feature, along with TRU Lyrics on the Eazy Boi record. Dallas' own Fat Pimp even makes a cameo.

Based on the clip, this song might not live up to the smash record "Circle," but hey, it is what it is. We support in the Triple D!

What ya'll think DFW? Comment below under the gallery.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Fat Pimp , lil ronny mothaf

photos