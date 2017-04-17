Lil RonnyMothaF Drops Video Clip To “No Hands”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Lil Ronny MothaF known for making you bounce in the club has a new video that drops Friday, April 21. He appears as a feature, along with TRU Lyrics on the Eazy Boi record. Dallas’ own Fat Pimp even makes a cameo.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Based on the clip, this song might not live up to the smash record “Circle,” but hey, it is what it is. We support in the Triple D!

What ya’ll think DFW? Comment below under the gallery.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Related Stories

Dallas’ Fat Pimp and Lil Ronny Motha F Have Moves To Make In New Video

[#979CarShow] Fat Pimp Reps For The Big Boys In The D!

Featured on #NEWandNOW w/ @jkruzonair— @LilRonnyMothaF “New Years Resolution” [Gwalla] (Video) [EXPLICIT]