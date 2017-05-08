News & Gossip
Good Deeds: Shaq Pays Funeral Cost For Teen Who Accidentally Shot Himself On Instagram Live.

(KG NUGGETS_SUNS -- Nuggets guard Allen Iverson exchanged pleasantries with Phoenix center Shaquille O'Neal before Wednesday's matchup in Denver. The Denver Nuggets hosted the Phoenix Suns Wedensday, March 5, 2008 at the Pepsi Center. The Denver Post/ Kar

Source: Karl Gehring / Getty

Recently, 13 year old Malachi Hemphill was showing off a gun on Instagram Live when the unthinkable happen! He accidentally shot and killed himself in his family home. Here’s the story according to TMZ:

His family heard a loud boom … and his mother and sister found him in his bedroom in a pool of blood. He died Wednesday.

Shaq heard the sad news and visited the family’s home in Atlanta Thursday night and offered to pay for Malachi’s services.

The NBA legend says he wants to help the family deal with the tragedy.

The boy’s grandmother said the family didn’t have insurance for Malachi, so Shaq’s gesture is “a blessing and very touching” and she appreciates everything he does for the community.

