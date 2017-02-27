Mother Knows Best? JaVale McGee’s Mom Jumps Into His Beef With Shaq

You know things are serious when your mom has to be called to the office…or in this case Twitter?

Former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal and center for the Golden State Warriors, JaVale McGee have been going at it on Twitter due to O’Neal’s ongoing ridicule of McGee. Things came to a boil when on O’Neal released a parody video on his Shaqtin’ a Fool segment on TNT’s Inside the NBA. The video shows McGee doing a number of clumsy and faulty plays, which O’Neal mocks. You can see the full video below:

.@SHAQ is 'Dr. Strange' in the final installment of the Shaqademy Awards 😂 pic.twitter.com/siz7O2hZ0V — Players Only on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 24, 2017

McGee was not happy with the segment, taking shots at O’Neal on Twitter which eventually turned into a back-and-forth.

@SHAQ get my 🥜's out of your mouth! And EAD! #thatisall — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Last thing: think about this…. h3 woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video…THAT AINT WIERD TO YALL? — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Maybe he's in love with me…. maybe I should be flattered? IDK GUYS!! pic.twitter.com/Buqyqc2PBb — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

@JaValeMcGee34 don't be acting like u a g I'll smack the s**t out yo bum ass u da one that be looking stupid with your dumb ass #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

Oh we threatening people now? Kick rocks you old bastard… you ain't gone do sh** !!! And that's on my mama… stick to cooning! https://t.co/ZFuGREc1WJ — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

@JaValeMcGee34 now since you on a good team u wanna act like you a player now stop it u will only be remembered for shaqtin a fool #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

Forget being on a good team… Ima grown man… you've had these 🥜's in yo mouth for 5-6 years now… u thought I was just gone stay silent? https://t.co/3gTpTgVgmU — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

America meet Javale "BUM" McGee pic.twitter.com/ENw4VLE5I7 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

Eventually, Shaquelle O’Neal’s mom, Lucille O’Neal, had to step in and tell the former center to stop.

O’Neal told The Undefeated reporter Mike Wise, “I have orders from the top to leave it alone.” He continues, “Just say Shaq’s mom called him, told him, ‘Stop this silliness. Leave him alone.’ So that’s the end of the beef. You won’t be hearing about it from my side anymore. Mama has spoken.”

McGee’s mom, who is a former WNBA player, also had some words, telling The Undefeated, “He cyberbullied my son.” She even goes further and insists, “Shaquille needs to lose his job or be suspended. The NBA needs to make a stand.”

You can check out her full interview and how both mom’s feel about it here.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: