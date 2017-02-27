Entertainment News
Mother Knows Best? JaVale McGee’s Mom Jumps Into His Beef With Shaq

This feud is getting serious.

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty


You know things are serious when your mom has to be called to the office…or in this case Twitter?

Former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal and center for the Golden State Warriors, JaVale McGee have been going at it on Twitter due to O’Neal’s ongoing ridicule of McGee. Things came to a boil when on O’Neal released a parody video on his Shaqtin’ a Fool segment on TNT’s Inside the NBA. The video shows McGee doing a number of clumsy and faulty plays, which O’Neal mocks. You can see the full video below:

McGee was not happy with the segment, taking shots at O’Neal on Twitter which eventually turned into a back-and-forth.

Eventually, Shaquelle O’Neal’s mom, Lucille O’Neal, had to step in and tell the former center to stop.

O’Neal told The Undefeated reporter Mike Wise, “I have orders from the top to leave it alone.” He continues, “Just say Shaq’s mom called him, told him, ‘Stop this silliness. Leave him alone.’ So that’s the end of the beef. You won’t be hearing about it from my side anymore. Mama has spoken.”

McGee’s mom, who is a former WNBA player, also had some words, telling The Undefeated, “He cyberbullied my son.” She even goes further and insists, “Shaquille needs to lose his job or be suspended. The NBA needs to make a stand.”

You can check out her full interview and how both mom’s feel about it here.

photos