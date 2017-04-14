News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kerry Washington Celebrates #Scandal100 On Instagram

Kerry Washington took to Instagram to celebrate #Scandal100 with behind the scenes footage from last night's episode.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

ABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


It’s been an emotional journey, but Olivia Pope handled it with poise, keen fashion and a never-ending supply of fine wine. The cast of the groundbreaking show celebrated #Scandal100 with fun behind the scenes clips from the milestone episode.

Check out Kerry Washington’s celebratory posts when you keep scrolling:

#BTS Wedding Glam! #scandal #scandal100

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

The truth underneath it all. #scandal #scandal100 Gotta be comfy.

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

Here’s to another 100 episodes, Gladiators:

RELATED STORIES:

‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life As Fitz’s Wife

‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The Realest Bish In The Room

‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is THE Huck Episode Of All Huck Episodes Thus Far

kerry washington , scandal , Shonda Rhimes

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kerry Washington Celebrates #Scandal100 On Instagram

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wop Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 11 hours ago
04.14.17
Ludacris Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 11 hours ago
04.14.17
Kenya Moore Talks Real Housewives of Atlanta on…
 14 hours ago
04.15.17
The Game’s Manager Slams Taxstone For ‘Snitching’ On…
 17 hours ago
04.15.17
Gilbert Arenas Struggles To Give Examples Of ‘Beautiful…
 17 hours ago
04.15.17
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Almost Broke The Internet And…
 17 hours ago
04.15.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 18 hours ago
04.14.17
LOL: Sisqo Remakes The ‘Thong Song’ In Support…
 20 hours ago
04.15.17
Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Ready To…
 21 hours ago
04.15.17
Doppelgänger: Is Forever 21 Biting Kanye West’s Merch?
 22 hours ago
04.15.17
Tara Wallace, Tami Roman, JuJu And Deb Gave…
 22 hours ago
04.14.17
Good Friday: Kendrick Lamar Album “DAMN” Arrives
 22 hours ago
04.14.17
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean’s “Bounce Back” Certified Double Platinum
 24 hours ago
04.14.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life…
 1 day ago
04.14.17
Chris Brown Claps Back At A Fan Complaining…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Vin Diesel Breaks Down Going Rogue In ‘The…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
photos