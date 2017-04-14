LOL: Sisqo Remakes The ‘Thong Song’ In Support Of LeBron James

It’s been 18 years since Sisqo ‘s hit “Thong Song” dominated the airwaves — but the singer recently revamped his classic track all for LeBron James

TMZ reports that the singer was approached by Colin Cowherd from FS1’s “The Herd” about remaking his 2000 classic in support of LBJ for MVP. Sisqo obliged at first, it turned out to be just the parody they were aiming for. The campaign anthem, also known as the “LeBron Song” throws shade at James Harden, Russell Westbrook and some other NBA stars while praising King James.The video shows Sisqo in the studio before it cuts to roast Harden for his turnovers and bad defense, Westbrook for being inconsistent and many more of the league’s top players.

Instead of the original line, “Let me see that thong,” Sisqo swapped it out with “It’s so wrong if you don’t give it to LeBron.”

Check out the hilarious video for yourself.