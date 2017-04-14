LOL: Sisqo Remakes The ‘Thong Song’ In Support Of LeBron James

It’s been 18 years since Sisqo‘s hit “Thong Song” dominated the airwaves — but the singer recently revamped his classic track all for LeBron James.
TMZ reports that the singer was approached by Colin Cowherd from FS1’s “The Herd” about remaking his 2000 classic in support of LBJ for MVP. Sisqo obliged at first, it turned out to be just the parody they were aiming for. The campaign anthem, also known as the “LeBron Song” throws shade at James Harden, Russell Westbrook and some other NBA stars while praising King James.The video shows Sisqo in the studio before it cuts to roast Harden for his turnovers and bad defense, Westbrook for being inconsistent and many more of the league’s top players.
Instead of the original line, “Let me see that thong,” Sisqo swapped it out with “It’s so wrong if you don’t give it to LeBron.”
Check out the hilarious video for yourself.
15 Times Sisqo's Outfit Was Questionable At Best
15 photos Launch gallery
15 Times Sisqo's Outfit Was Questionable At Best
1. Turns out, there is such a thing as too much denim.Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. Exhibit B.Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. Let me explain.Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Oh, Sisqo.Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. THIS was red carpet attire.Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. Not even Sisqo can pull off suede and leather together.Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. The "Unleash The Dragon" era.Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. Rocking the "Future hat" before Future.Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. Where's PETA?Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. Thankfully, Sisqo has come a long way.Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. Return of the dragon?Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. *Face palm*Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. Let's hope these pants are burned by now.Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. When wearing your visor upside down was actually "a thing."Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. Because matching your hair with your outfit was never cool. Oh, hi Samantha Mumba.Source:Getty 15 of 15
comments – Add Yours