Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: Sisqo Remakes The ‘Thong Song’ In Support Of LeBron James

Check out the hilarious video.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Sisqo Visits The Pool After Dark At Harrah's

Source: Tom Briglia / Getty


It’s been 18 years since Sisqo‘s hit “Thong Song” dominated the airwaves — but the singer recently revamped his classic track all for LeBron James.

TMZ reports that the singer was approached by Colin Cowherd from FS1’s “The Herd” about remaking his 2000 classic in support of LBJ for MVP. Sisqo obliged at first, it turned out to be just the parody they were aiming for. The campaign anthem, also known as the “LeBron Song” throws shade at James Harden, Russell Westbrook and some other NBA stars while praising King James.The video shows Sisqo in the studio before it cuts to roast Harden for his turnovers and bad defense, Westbrook for being inconsistent and many more of the league’s top players.

Instead of the original line, “Let me see that thong,” Sisqo swapped it out with “It’s so wrong if you don’t give it to LeBron.”

Check out the hilarious video for yourself.

15 Times Sisqo's Outfit Was Questionable At Best

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Times Sisqo's Outfit Was Questionable At Best

Continue reading 15 Times Sisqo’s Outfit Was Questionable At Best

15 Times Sisqo's Outfit Was Questionable At Best

Lebron James , MVP , NBA , Sisqo , thong song

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wop Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 11 hours ago
04.14.17
Ludacris Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 11 hours ago
04.14.17
Kenya Moore Talks Real Housewives of Atlanta on…
 14 hours ago
04.15.17
The Game’s Manager Slams Taxstone For ‘Snitching’ On…
 17 hours ago
04.15.17
Gilbert Arenas Struggles To Give Examples Of ‘Beautiful…
 17 hours ago
04.15.17
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Almost Broke The Internet And…
 17 hours ago
04.15.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 18 hours ago
04.14.17
LOL: Sisqo Remakes The ‘Thong Song’ In Support…
 20 hours ago
04.15.17
Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Ready To…
 21 hours ago
04.15.17
Doppelgänger: Is Forever 21 Biting Kanye West’s Merch?
 22 hours ago
04.15.17
Tara Wallace, Tami Roman, JuJu And Deb Gave…
 22 hours ago
04.14.17
Good Friday: Kendrick Lamar Album “DAMN” Arrives
 22 hours ago
04.14.17
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean’s “Bounce Back” Certified Double Platinum
 24 hours ago
04.14.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life…
 1 day ago
04.14.17
Chris Brown Claps Back At A Fan Complaining…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Vin Diesel Breaks Down Going Rogue In ‘The…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
photos