Vin Diesel Breaks Down Going Rogue In 'The Fate Of The Furious'

97.9 The Beat Staff
The Fast and Furious franchise is all about family, but in the latest chapter Vin Diesel’s character goes rogue and ends up going against his own team in Fate of the Furious. In this video, Vin Diesel and F. Gary Gray break down why the character goes rogue and talks some of the stunts in the movie.

Check out the video above and be sure to go see Fate of The Furious in theaters everywhere Friday, April 14th, 2017.

Fast And Furious , Movies , VIN DIESEL

Continue reading Vin Diesel Breaks Down Going Rogue In 'The Fate Of The Furious'

