News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

‘Fate Of The Furious’ EXCLUSIVE Clip: Roman Pearce Ousted From Top 10 Most Wanted List

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Flying cars, big muscles and action-packed scenes culminate in the final chapter of Fate Of The Furious.

Franchise favorites Tyrese, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and their respective characters reunite for one last vengeful-filled hoorah when Dom is seduced back into the crime world. Metal will clash and the fate as Dom and Letty’s future hangs in limbo.

Watch this EXCLUSIVE clip to see what happens when Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) finds out he is no longer in Interpool’s top 10 most wanted list.

RELATED STORIES:

Congrats! Tyrese Announces He’s Married

‘Fast &amp; Furious 7’ With Paul Walker To Hit Theaters In April 2015

 

ludacris , Tyrese , VIN DIESEL

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading ‘Fate Of The Furious’ EXCLUSIVE Clip: Roman Pearce Ousted From Top 10 Most Wanted List

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 12 hours ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 15 hours ago
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean Becomes Youngest Person To Ever Receive…
 16 hours ago
Chance The Rapper Makes Another Monster $2.2M Donation…
 1 day ago
Tinashe
TINASHE “FLAME” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 2 days ago
Kenya Moore Gets A Temporary Restraining Order Against…
 2 days ago
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This…
 3 days ago
Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex…
 3 days ago
The Kurse: Are Fans Trying To Stop Khloé…
 3 days ago
Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?
 3 days ago
T.I. Finally Speaks On Divorce And Paying Tiny Alimony
 3 days ago
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And…
 3 days ago
Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To…
 3 days ago
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 4 days ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 4 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 4 days ago
photos