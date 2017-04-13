Fat Pimp Drops Acapella Visual Dedicated to Master P [Explicit]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
So the Triple D representer Fat Pimp just dropped a new freestyle DFW via his Instagram page this morning. Check it out here!
