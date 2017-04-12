Did Lil Wayne Just Announce He is Officially With Roc Nation???

Lil Wayne Announces He’s A Member Of Roc Nation
Lil Wayne threw up the diamond hand sign again.
“Is it cool if I just say it? Its the Roc. You know I’m a member of that team now,” Weezy said before throwing up the diamond sign to the packed crowd at Aebersold Recreation Center. See the video captured below:
