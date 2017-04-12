Did Lil Wayne Just Announce He is Officially With Roc Nation???

Months ago Lil Wayne hinted he was leaving Cash Money for the Roc, claiming he was now a “Roc-a-Fella millionaire.” Though nothing came of it last time, he reiterated his allegiance to Jay Z’s label Monday night at a show at Slippery Rock University.

“Is it cool if I just say it? Its the Roc. You know I’m a member of that team now,” Weezy said before throwing up the diamond sign to the packed crowd at Aebersold Recreation Center. See the video captured below: