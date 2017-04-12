Entertainment News
Did Lil Wayne Just Announce He is Officially With Roc Nation???

Lil Wayne Announces He’s A Member Of Roc Nation

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne threw up the diamond hand sign again.

Months ago Lil Wayne hinted he was leaving Cash Money for the Roc, claiming he was now a “Roc-a-Fella millionaire.” Though nothing came of it last time, he reiterated his allegiance to Jay Z’s label Monday night at a show at Slippery Rock University.

“Is it cool if I just say it? Its the Roc. You know I’m a member of that team now,” Weezy said before throwing up the diamond sign to the packed crowd at Aebersold Recreation Center. See the video captured below:

 

birdman , cash money , cash money records , dispute , jay-z , lil wayne , Lollipop , music , news , roc nation , tha carter v

