BREAKING: Two Dead In Murder-Suicide At San Bernardino Elementary School

Two adults have been killed by a gunman who opened fire in a classroom at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California on Monday at 10:30am in what’s being labeled a murder-suicide.

Two students were also injured in the melee and transferred to the hospital. Chief Jarrod Burguan confirmed the suspect is “down” and there is “no further threat.”

There is a report of a shooting at Northpark Elementary. Large police response, please stay out of the area. More info to follow. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Preliminary info is 4 victims, being treated. Suspect is possibly down as well. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

There are two wounded, possible students. Taken to local hospitals, condition unknown — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Police operations are continuing to secure the area. However, we do believe the threat is down. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

All students removed from the campus, taken to Cajon High School. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

We will keep you updated as more details come in.

