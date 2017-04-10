National News
BREAKING: Two Dead In Murder-Suicide At San Bernardino Elementary School

Two adults have been killed by a gunman who opened fire in a classroom at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California on Monday at 10:30am in what’s being labeled a murder-suicide.

Two students were also injured in the melee and transferred to the hospital. Chief Jarrod Burguan confirmed the suspect is “down” and there is “no further threat.”

We will keep you updated as more details come in.

