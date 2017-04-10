Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Woman That French Montana Insulted Finally Speaks Out About The Viral Incident

See how Maryam Barksdale feels about the rapper now.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Make A Wish VIP Experience At BET Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

French Montana may have thought his beef with one social media user was over, but the young lady still has a few things to say about the coke boy.

Twenty-two-year-old Maryam Barksdale from Stockton, California is speaking out about the incident that made her go viral and made French have to publicly address shady comments toward Black women. Although we heard the Bronx rapper’s side of the story, more than once, we finally get to hear how Ms. Barksdale felt about the racially-charged insult, in which he called her a “nappy, dusty a** h**.” In an interview with,  Complex, Maryam revealed,  “I didn’t really expect it to blow up like this. I follow The Shade Room, and there was a post about how he deleted all of his pictures. So I tweeted something about it—about how, really, no one cares about him. So I guess he found that and quoted it.”

That’s when Internet hell broke loose. She continued, “I didn’t really expect it to be something so big. Honestly, I laughed. And then I went around and I showed my co-workers. People think that I’m angry about it or I’m depressed or I’m crying or I’m going to delete my Twitter, and I’m really not. Honestly, I think I made him poppin’. Because if you look at his Twitter, he has like 200-300 retweets [per tweet], and then he quoted me [and got 25,000 retweets].”

She didn’t stop there. Maryam went on, Kanye-style, about making French famous again, adding, “So I basically put him in this position to have fame again, because he was not relevant until he quoted me. No one was talking about him. He was not trending on anything. And it just happens he quoted me, and there’s two songs after [French released ‘No Pressure’ and ‘Unforgettable’ hours after the incident with Barksdale]. So it’s just weird.”

As for her first taste of Internet fame and feelings about French, Barksdale says, I was kind of irritated that they didn’t ask for my name, and they keep referring to me as ‘a black woman.’ A lot of magazines—you guys, BET, even E! News covered it. But they didn’t say my name. I think a lot of men in the industry are [racist and sexist]. [French] definitely would not have said that I was ‘nappy’ if I was any other race, and everyone knows that. I think a lot of the men in the industry are definitely misogynistic, and something needs to change.”

You may recall that French Montana went on a mini apologizing spree, denouncing claims that he hates Black women. Thoughts?

The Internet Drags French Montana For Disrespecting Black Women

9 photos Launch gallery

The Internet Drags French Montana For Disrespecting Black Women

Continue reading The Internet Drags French Montana For Disrespecting Black Women

The Internet Drags French Montana For Disrespecting Black Women

French Montana became a top ten trending topic on Wednesday after clapping back at a Instagram user who basically called the rapper irrelevant, saying that no one cared about. Whether he searched his name on the internet to see what popped up, or if he saw the comment on a whim is still up for debate — but what is certain is that he ruffled a lot of black women's feathers by blasting the African-American woman who commented, calling her a "nappy, dusty and crusty a** h**." See what the internet had to say about the brutal diss.

black women , French Montana , internet , Maryam Barksdale , Twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chief Keef Gets Hit With A Felony DUI…
 3 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
The Woman That French Montana Insulted Finally Speaks…
 3 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Rickey Smiley For Real
Rickey Smiley Lands Book Deal For “STAND BY…
 4 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Amid Death Threats, Omarosa Marries In D.C. Trump Tower
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.09.17
Oh No! Janet Jackson Has Split From Husband…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.09.17
J. Cole At Super Jam 2015
J.COLE ‘4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY’ HITS PLATINUM
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Mel B’s Makeup Artist Says He’s Certain She…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Targeted In Federal…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
2 Chainz Got A Taste Of Butt Enhancement Surgery
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Mel B Is Trying To Stop Stephen Belafonte…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Kylie Jenner Has Two Rappers Fighting Over Her……
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Iggy Azalea Reveals The Bizarre Way She Lost…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Tamar Braxton Reveals How Her Miscarriage Affected Her Career
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
The Many Reasons French Montana’s Twitter Clapback Backfired
 4 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
photos