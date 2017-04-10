The Woman That French Montana Insulted Finally Speaks Out About The Viral Incident

French Montana may have thought his beef with one social media user was over, but the young lady still has a few things to say about the coke boy.

Twenty-two-year-old Maryam Barksdale from Stockton, California is speaking out about the incident that made her go viral and made French have to publicly address shady comments toward Black women. Although we heard the Bronx rapper’s side of the story, more than once, we finally get to hear how Ms. Barksdale felt about the racially-charged insult, in which he called her a “nappy, dusty a** h**.” In an interview with, Complex, Maryam revealed, “I didn’t really expect it to blow up like this. I follow The Shade Room, and there was a post about how he deleted all of his pictures. So I tweeted something about it—about how, really, no one cares about him. So I guess he found that and quoted it.”

So.. French Montana’s “Clap Back” To Maryam Barksdale On Social Media Was A Publicity Stunt… https://t.co/suaZMHvYZZ pic.twitter.com/QqcRwpVj25 — Respeck My Gossip (@GossipThot) April 8, 2017

That’s when Internet hell broke loose. She continued, “I didn’t really expect it to be something so big. Honestly, I laughed. And then I went around and I showed my co-workers. People think that I’m angry about it or I’m depressed or I’m crying or I’m going to delete my Twitter, and I’m really not. Honestly, I think I made him poppin’. Because if you look at his Twitter, he has like 200-300 retweets [per tweet], and then he quoted me [and got 25,000 retweets].”

She didn’t stop there. Maryam went on, Kanye-style, about making French famous again, adding, “So I basically put him in this position to have fame again, because he was not relevant until he quoted me. No one was talking about him. He was not trending on anything. And it just happens he quoted me, and there’s two songs after [French released ‘No Pressure’ and ‘Unforgettable’ hours after the incident with Barksdale]. So it’s just weird.”

As for her first taste of Internet fame and feelings about French, Barksdale says, I was kind of irritated that they didn’t ask for my name, and they keep referring to me as ‘a black woman.’ A lot of magazines—you guys, BET, even E! News covered it. But they didn’t say my name. I think a lot of men in the industry are [racist and sexist]. [French] definitely would not have said that I was ‘nappy’ if I was any other race, and everyone knows that. I think a lot of the men in the industry are definitely misogynistic, and something needs to change.”

You may recall that French Montana went on a mini apologizing spree, denouncing claims that he hates Black women. Thoughts?