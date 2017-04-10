Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: What Happened When 9 Deacons Passed During Service [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
In Bernice Jenkins’ church announcements, she delivered some disturbing news.  The entire deacon board passed away during early morning service! Bernice says its very telling of a certain truth about the situation.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos