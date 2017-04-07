Photos
Rihanna Collaborated On A Beautiful Jewelry Collection With Chopard

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rihanna‘s high fashion reign is on a train and the Chopard one just pulled into the station. Rihanna has had many successful collaborations with various high fashion brands from Dior to Manolo Blahnik (even causing the microsite to crash!), it’s no surprised to see her moving into the jewelry space.

The collection is currently available for pre-order with Joaillerie Collection beginning at $1460.00, for a ring.

Ring #RihannaLovesChopard #limitededition (price: 1200€)

A post shared by BadGal💋💄 (@badgalfxnty_) on

The collection goes up to $11,140.00.

The collection is separated between the Joaillerie Collection and the Haute Joaillerie Collection (which is so expensive that they don’t even list a price). They are offering two pieces, including these beautiful earrings below, giving an ode to the beauty of nature with cascading sapphires, rubellites, and gorgeous gemstones and diamonds of various sizes.

We also are obsessed with this diamond ear cuff, but will just have to admire and wait for Rihanna to rock it.

Diamond Earclip #RihannaLovesChopard #limitededition

A post shared by BadGal💋💄 (@badgalfxnty_) on

Beauties, what do you think about the collection? Tell us in the comments!

Rihanna showed her latest collection at Paris Fashion Week and it's a perfect mix of fashion, athleisure and dope pieces. Playing around with a varsity inspired, sporty collection. We have thigh high boots with laces, letter jackets, bold crop tops and lots of high fashion, athleisure realness.


 

