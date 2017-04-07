Justine Skye Teams Up With MAC For New Line Of Highlighting Powder

Brooklyn songstress Justine Skye is making all the right moves. The “Purple Unicorn” teamed up with Dark and Lovely to be the spokeswoman for their Plum Passion hair color line, has a successful collaboration with Forever 21 and is now coming out with her own make up powder with MAC Cosmetics.

AHHH! You can now pre-order my iridescent powder online @maccosmetics It officially drops April 13th online and in stores!!! Thank you for such an amazing opportunity and experience last night I can't believe this is really happening! #MACFutureForward A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Justine introduced her “Future Forward” campaign with MAC, bringing shimmering shades of pink and purple for darker skin tones, which is a major plus for those who love the colors, but want a nice blend with their skin. If you’re like Justine and have a true love for purple, or simply want to explore this shade, this beautiful highlighter is definitely worth trying out.

Pre-orders are available now, as the powder won’t be available in stores until April 13th. If your make up regime needs a boost or fresh change, see more about Justine’s highlighting power here.

