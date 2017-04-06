Without A Shred Of Evidence, Trump Suggests Susan Rice Committed A Crime

Without A Shred Of Evidence, Trump Suggests Susan Rice Committed A Crime

#45 seems to forget that the only folks under formal investigation is his own administration, not the former national security advisor.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Donald Trump claimed that former national security advisor Susan Rice might have committed a crime by asking for the identities of people close to Trump who were mentioned in intercepted communications. (Be clear: Requesting for the redacted names is not a crime in any way.)

On Wednesday #45 told the newspaper, “I think it’s going to be the biggest storyIt’s such an important story for our country and the world. It is one of the big stories of our time.”

Naturally he wouldn’t say if he had any proof to back up those claims, but instead said he would explain his accusations “at the right time.”

When asked if Rice had committed a crime in asking for the identities of those mentioned in the classified communications, Trump replied, “Do I think? Yes, I think.”

As we previously reported, during the course of Rice’s official duties, the former national security advisor under Obama may have unmasked officials connected to the Trump transition team and campaign, but insisted that she would have never done so improperly.

Rice told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that she did not do anything illegal or criminal.

“I leaked nothing to nobody,” she told MSNBC on Tuesday afternoon. “If I saw an intelligence report that looked potentially significant … I can make that request,” Rice added of unveiling names of American citizens in intelligence reports. “That’s necessary for me to do my job.”

In that same NYT’s interview, Trump also talked about Bill O’Reilly and the reports that anchor and Fox News have agreed to pay $13 million in settlements to five women who alleged sexual harassment or verbal abuse.

“I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally I think he shouldn’t have settled,” Trump said of O’Reilly. “Because you should have taken it all the way. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.”

SOURCE: The New York Times

Continue reading Without A Shred Of Evidence, Trump Suggests Susan Rice Committed A Crime

