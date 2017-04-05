Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Commercial Was Not A Good Look [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Just one day after it’s debut, Pepsi was forced to pull its latest ad campaign featuring Kendall Jenner after it “missed the mark,” as they eventually said in a statement. The ad featured a multi-cultural protest of some sort, and Kendall Jenner, who walked off of the set of a nearby modeling shoot, grabbed and Pepsi, and handed it to a police officer.

Immediately after it’s release, twitter users pounced, accusing the ad of trivializing Black Lives Matter protests and the issues it targets. Viewers did point out that some of images in the Pepsi commercial mirrored some of the photos caught at Black Lives Matter protests. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

