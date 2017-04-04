Join Us At The Lupus Walk This Saturday April 8th! Join Our Team!

This Saturday is the Lupus Walk in Grand Prairie! So many people are affected by Lupus and with your help we’ll be able to find a cure. Here’s more information.
Join more than 4,000 walkers for the Tenth Annual Walk to End Lupus Now™ and help us take steps to raise money for lupus education programs and research while raising awareness of lupus and rallying public support for those who suffer from it. Every step you take and every dollar you raise supports the Lupus Foundation of America, Lone Star Chapter and its efforts to solve the cruel mystery of lupus.
Register – Ask for Donations – Walk!
Verizon Theatre – Grand Prairie, Texas
5K Walk Starts at 10:00 a.m.
Join our team by clicking on this link: Lupus Walk
https://thebeatdfw.com/2928297/toni-braxton-hospitalized-again-with-lupus-complications-continues-with-tour-next-day/
The 2014 Lupus Walk
