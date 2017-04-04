This Saturday is the Lupus Walk in Grand Prairie! So many people are affected by Lupus and with your help we’ll be able to find a cure. Here’s more information.

Join more than 4,000 walkers for the Tenth Annual Walk to End Lupus Now™ and help us take steps to raise money for lupus education programs and research while raising awareness of lupus and rallying public support for those who suffer from it. Every step you take and every dollar you raise supports the Lupus Foundation of America, Lone Star Chapter and its efforts to solve the cruel mystery of lupus.

Register – Ask for Donations – Walk!

Verizon Theatre – Grand Prairie, Texas

5K Walk Starts at 10:00 a.m.

Join our team by clicking on this link: Lupus Walk

The 2014 Lupus Walk 24 photos Launch gallery The 2014 Lupus Walk 1. The 2014 Lupus Walk 1 of 24 2. The 2014 Lupus Walk 2 of 24 3. The 2014 Lupus Walk 3 of 24 4. The 2014 Lupus Walk 4 of 24 5. The 2014 Lupus Walk 5 of 24 6. The 2014 Lupus Walk 6 of 24 7. The 2014 Lupus Walk 7 of 24 8. The 2014 Lupus Walk 8 of 24 9. The 2014 Lupus Walk 9 of 24 10. The 2014 Lupus Walk 10 of 24 11. The 2014 Lupus Walk 11 of 24 12. The 2014 Lupus Walk 12 of 24 13. The 2014 Lupus Walk 13 of 24 14. The 2014 Lupus Walk 14 of 24 15. The 2014 Lupus Walk 15 of 24 16. The 2014 Lupus Walk 16 of 24 17. The 2014 Lupus Walk 17 of 24 18. The 2014 Lupus Walk 18 of 24 19. The 2014 Lupus Walk 19 of 24 20. The 2014 Lupus Walk 20 of 24 21. The 2014 Lupus Walk 21 of 24 22. The 2014 Lupus Walk 22 of 24 23. The 2014 Lupus Walk 23 of 24 24. The 2014 Lupus Walk 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Join Us At The Lupus Walk This Saturday April 8th! Join Our Team! The 2014 Lupus Walk

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Twitter: jazzeradiochica

Instagram: jazzeradiochica