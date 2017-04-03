BlackGirlMagic! CNN Hires April Ryan As Political Pundit

t was announced that CNN signed the American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent to serve as one of their political analysts.

On Monday, Ryan shared her good news on Twitter:

NEW CNN CONTRIBUTOR: APRIL RYAN named a CNN political analyst. She is the White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 3, 2017

It’s not often that journalists themselves because the center of the news cycle, but Ryan has seen her fair share of headlines mostly due to her recent run-ins with the Trump administration. A recent New York Times profile of Ryan noted:

One of the few black journalists in the White House press corps, Ms. Ryan has covered presidents and clashed with press secretaries for 20 years. But her encounters with the Trump administration are propelling the 49-year-old, Baltimore-bred journalist to a new level of prominence — and into a contentious debate over this White House’s attitudes toward gender and race.

Just last week we reported that in a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Ryan asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer a question about how the Trump administration planned to move past the ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election. Of course, Spicer deflected and when he didn’t like her reaction, he told he to stop shaking her head.

Here's Sean Spicer telling April Ryan not to shake her head. pic.twitter.com/ojHnkt7MVW — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 28, 2017

Sadly that wasn’t the first time this administration has treated Ryan less than the coveted writer her resume proves she is. In February, Ryan asked #45 if he was planning on meeting with the Congressional Black Congress to which he replied, “Well, I would. I tell you what, do you want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting?”

Both of those incidents went viral.

Now Ryan is clear that she doesn’t like being the news, but recognizes if that is what’s going to happen for asking tough questions, then so be it.

“I’m not the news. I don’t like being in the news,” Ryan recently told The Hill. “But it’s about freedom of the press. We need to stay vigilant.”

Well, we are pretty sure that Ryan will stay vigilant, confident and on-point in her upcoming cable news position.

