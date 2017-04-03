Big Sean Becomes Youngest Person To Ever Receive Key To Detroit

Sean is the youngest person to receive the key to Detroit in city history, as he noted in a celebratory Instagram post. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who has held the office since 2014, said Sean is the third person to whom he has presented the city’s key, following Stevie Wonder and Berry Gordy.
The key is an award for all the work he’s done through his own charitable organization, the Sean Anderson Foundation, which focuses on education, health, and safety initiatives involving Detroit youth. Sean said that his Mogul Prep curriculum — which teaches students about behind-the-scenes jobs in the music industry they can aspire to — will be implemented into the Detroit Public School system this fall.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours