Big Sean Becomes Youngest Person To Ever Receive Key To Detroit

For the hometown love he has shown, Big Sean has been given the key to the city of Detroit. “This isn’t just me, this is the key to the city for all of us, because I represent y’all. I am y’all,” Sean said during his acceptance speech at the key-giving ceremony earlier today.

Sean is the youngest person to receive the key to Detroit in city history, as he noted in a celebratory Instagram post. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who has held the office since 2014, said Sean is the third person to whom he has presented the city’s key, following Stevie Wonder and Berry Gordy.

The key is an award for all the work he’s done through his own charitable organization, the Sean Anderson Foundation , which focuses on education, health, and safety initiatives involving Detroit youth. Sean said that his Mogul Prep curriculum — which teaches students about behind-the-scenes jobs in the music industry they can aspire to — will be implemented into the Detroit Public School system this fall.