The Surprising #1 Way That Men Can Lengthen Their Lives [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack stumbled upon an article that outlines 5 ways that can help us live longer. The list is pretty solid, but what’s at number one is quite surprising, and pertains mostly to men. Apparently, staring at women’s boobs can add years onto a man’s life. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

