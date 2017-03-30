Shonda Rhimes Named Creative Director Of Dove’s Production Company

Photo by

Photos
Home > Uncategorized

Shonda Rhimes Named Creative Director Of Dove’s Production Company

Queen Shonda continues to make boss moves!

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Looks like Shonda Rhimes is set to continue her mission to take over the world and this time she’s doing it with the help of one of the top beauty brands in the industry, as she just inked a major deal with Dove to push the brand forward.

Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty


Enduring beauty brand Dove recently announced that the company has selected A-list television producer Shonda Rhimes as the creative director for Dove’s new production company, Real Beauty productions. According to the company press release, the sole purpose of the partnership with Rhimes is to further showcase women’s beauty in media and culture. Dove stated that Rhimes was an ideal fit because she is a pioneer in celebrating diverse and inclusive beauty on screen.

In a statement regarding the new business endeavor, Rhimes said “I have always told stories to show us who we really are – our real human truths. The way women are depicted on our screens – big and small – must be challenged. I am personally eager to see the real and unexpected stories women will share with us.”

Nick Soukas, Vice President of Marketing for Dove was equally as thrilled to welcome Shonda Rhimes on board, as he expressed saying “We are thrilled to partner with Shonda and real women everywhere. By putting the power directly into the hands of real women and girls, they can truly represent who they are, as beautiful, confident and diverse individuals.”

You can share your #RealBeauty, including what it looks like and means to you, by visiting Dove’s special website DoveRealBeauty.com to share your personal story in an effort for the company to share the beauty journey of real women.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933750/angela-rye-joe-walsh-cnn-bigots/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933855/a-mom-shows-up-to-her-daughters-high-school-to-defend-her-bullied-daughter-and-ends-up-behind-bars/

beauty news , celebrity news , Dove , entertainment news , Shonda Rhimes

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Shonda Rhimes Named Creative Director Of Dove’s Production Company

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
106 & Party
Migos Talk About “Bad & Boujee”, Dabbing, Sports,…
 21 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 1 day ago
Larry Rhem: BET’s The Quad Bryce Richardson Talks…
 2 days ago
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks - March 6, 2011
Watch Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj’s “Make Love” Video
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 2 days ago
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract With Wilhelmina
 2 days ago
Alternative Fact: Feminists Should Support Tomi Lahren
 2 days ago
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With…
 3 days ago
Cam’Ron Exposes The Real Reason Why Mase Became…
 3 days ago
Did Nia Long Respond To Rumors Of A…
 3 days ago
Wendy Williams Accused Of Being Transphobic, Faces Backlash…
 3 days ago
Did Disney Make A Mistake By Not Paying…
 3 days ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 8: Jimmy Faces Blame And Curtis…
 3 days ago
Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Says This Is…
 3 days ago
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio
 3 days ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 3 days ago
photos