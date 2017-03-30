Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Trey Songz Can’t Say He Started Nicki Minaj’s Career [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Trey Songz and Nicki Minaj have been sort of beefing ever since Remy Ma claimed the two slept together on her diss track, “ShETHER.” When Trey laughed off the accusation instead of flat-out denying it, Nicki Minaj took issue with that. And then Trey took issue with her taking issue.

Trey then claimed in an interview that he was the one that really put her on with their 2010 hit, “Bottoms Up.” Nicki turned right around and checked him for that real quick- and won that battle right away. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

