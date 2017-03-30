Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Understanding The Awesome History Of Maxine Waters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Bill O’Reilly proved his general ignorance yet again this week when he disrespected Maxine Waters, a congresswoman with such a rich history of doing groundbreaking work in politics. For many people, however, Maxine Waters may not be a familiar figure.

Jeff Johnson breaks down the career and legacy of Maxine Waters, and why everyone should know who she is. Click on the audio player to hear more in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

