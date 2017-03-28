Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Wiz Khalifa Pissed Off His Fans [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Wiz Khalifa angered some fans when he took a trip to Colombia and visited the grave-site of infamous drug-lord Pablo Escobar. Pablo is one of those figures that hip-hop praises in terms of business smarts, but forgets is actually quite a polarizing figure.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

