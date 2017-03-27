Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Joke Of The Day: A Man Walked Into A Bar… [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


In today’s joke, Rock-T tells a story about a man who walked into a bar.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to the audio player to hear how the crew reacted to Rock-T‘s Joke Of The Day!

Click here for more jokes and listen weekdays to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Beyonce Alowishus’s Editing Skills [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Radio Antennas [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: King Tut [EXCLUSIVE]

Rock T 2017 [PHOTOS]

2 photos Launch gallery

Rock T 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rock T 2017 [PHOTOS]

Rock T 2017 [PHOTOS]

bar , Joke of The Day , man , Rock T , Steak

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio
 22 mins ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 6 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 7 hours ago
B.o.B Talks New Album, Going Indie, Breakup With…
 13 hours ago
Chris Brown In Concert - Wantagh, NY
Social Media Helped Police Find Suspect in Fetty…
 16 hours ago
Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Say ‘I Do’…
 16 hours ago
August Alsina Threatens To Beat Trey Songz’s ‘Goofy Ass’
 18 hours ago
T.I.’s Rumored Mistress Rips Into Tiny
 19 hours ago
Sad News: The Cancer-Stricken Teen Who FaceTimed Beyoncé…
 19 hours ago
Kenya Moore’s Ex Has A Warrant Out For…
 20 hours ago
Tomi Lahren Is Fired For ‘Insulting Conservatives’
 21 hours ago
Does Nia Have A Long History Of Being Difficult?
 22 hours ago
Breaking: Fetty Wap Robbed In New Jersey And…
 22 hours ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
DRAKE ‘MORE LIFE’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 1 day ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Shady Phaedra Helps Kandi’s Former Employee…
 1 day ago
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks in the home opener
Wale Taps Dallas Native On Twitter For New…
 2 days ago
photos