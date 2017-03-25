Rickey Smiley Hilariously Dedicates Song On Piano To Ed Lover [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley can do more than play a little bit of piano. In this clip, he made everybody recall their childhoods when he touched on some of music’s most memorable moments. Then, he plays a special song for Ed Lover, who hilariously adds a little choreography to Rickey’s instrumentation.

Check out this exclusive video to see more in this behind the scenes clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

