Rickey Smiley Hilariously Dedicates Song On Piano To Ed Lover [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rickey Smiley can do more than play a little bit of piano. In this clip, he made everybody recall their childhoods when he touched on some of music’s most memorable moments. Then, he plays a special song for Ed Lover, who hilariously adds a little choreography to Rickey’s instrumentation.

Check out this exclusive video to see more in this behind the scenes clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

