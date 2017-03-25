Rickey Smiley Hilariously Dedicates Song On Piano To Ed Lover [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley can do more than play a little bit of piano. In this clip, he made everybody recall their childhoods when he touched on some of music’s most memorable moments. Then, he plays a special song for Ed Lover, who hilariously adds a little choreography to Rickey’s instrumentation.
Check out this exclusive video to see more in this behind the scenes clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
42 photos Launch gallery
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
1. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 42
2. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 42
3. Dr. CollierSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 42
4. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 42
5. Jidenna And The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 42
6. Jordan Peele And The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 42
7. Amina Buddafly And The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow 7 of 42
8. Jidenna on The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 42
9. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 42
10. Gary With Da Tea & Erica AshSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 42
11. Headkrack & Jordan PeeleSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 42
12. Jordan PeeleSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 42
13. Headkrack & Fat JoeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 42
14. Dish Nation Producer Swan & Fat JoeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 42
15. Ice Cube On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 42
16. Ms. Juicy On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 42
17. Ice Cube & Beyonce Alowishus In Selfie ModeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 42
18. Ed Lover Asks Headkrack A Hip Hop QuestionSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 42
19. Ice Cube Signing Autograph's For Straight Outta Compton FansSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 19 of 42
20. Headkrack In Deep ThoughtSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 20 of 42
21. Headkrack & Ice CubeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 21 of 42
22. Ice Cube Signing Autograph's For Straight Outta Compton Fans.Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 22 of 42
23. Gary With Da Tea Greets Ice CubeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 23 of 42
24. Jahlionsound In The Chicken & Waffle MixSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 24 of 42
25. Gary With Da Tea Rocking His Valentine's Day ColorsSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 25 of 42
26. JAHLIONSOUNDSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 26 of 42
27. Gary With Da Tea Rocking His Valentine's Day ColorsSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 27 of 42
28. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 28 of 42
29. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 29 of 42
30. Cece Winans & Rickey Smiley Celebrating The Accomplishments Of The Rickey Smiley FoundationSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 30 of 42
31. Cece Winans Is Laughing From All Of Rickey's JokesSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 31 of 42
32. Gary With Da Tea In His Colorful ShirtSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 32 of 42
33. Gary's Tea Is So Messy But It Doesn't Stop The LaughsSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 33 of 42
34. Jahlionsound in The Chicken & Waffle MixSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 34 of 42
35. Tyrese & Gary On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 35 of 42
36. Tyrese On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 36 of 42
37. Tyrese On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 37 of 42
38. Premadonna On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 38 of 42
39. Premadonna In Selfie ModeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 39 of 42
40. Special K & Gary With Da Tea Cuddled Up?Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 40 of 42
41. Gary & Ceasar From Black Ink CrewSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 41 of 42
42. Ms. Juicy Getting Dolled Up For Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 42 of 42
