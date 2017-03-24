Photos
So Much Drama On RHOA And We’re Over Here Focused On Cynthia Bailey’s Hair

Cynthia Bailey may have turned 50, but that isn’t stopping her from consistently being fabulous and reinventing her look. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star may have dealt with a lot of drama, but she looked flawless through all the shade, fights, and vacations.

Check out five of Cynthia’s confessional hairstyles and let us know which one is your favorite!

BLACK AND WAVY

My woman crush Wednesday shout out goes to Ms. Cynthia Bailey. She turned 50 Y.O. just a few days ago and is every bit of fabulous. I love how she keeps her composure through all of the Housewives of Atlanta drama and @realhousewivesatlanta crazy. She does not let a little female foolery take her out of character, she stays true to herself and her end game. From her Bailey Modeling Agency to her sunglass line, she's about her business and I love it. "Age Ain't A Factor" for this Mompreneur. We all can definitely take a few pages out of her book. You better go on ahead and work Ms. Bailey. ……………………………………….. #wcw #housewivesofatlanta #baileyagency #cynthiabailey #model #womaninbusiness #womanhood #urbanlifestyle #femininity #femalehustler #womeninbusiness #atlanta

A post shared by Maisha H., MHRD, CLC (@thefeministachronicles) on

Cynthia stepped out in this beautiful look and gave us a bright purple eye with a nude lip.

FISHTAIL FABULOUS

Who's loving #CynthiaBailey's confessional look?

A post shared by RHOA Confessional Looks (@rhoahousewivesofatlanta) on

While everyone else is rocking a crown braid, Cynthia gave it a little edge with a braid in front that swoops into a fishtail braid. Talk about a braided beauty!

LET’S GET LOOSE

Cynthia opted for long loose curls while telling us what she really thinks! Is this your favorite look?

GO BIG

Big hair, don’t care. Cynthia is giving us Diana Ross feels with this blonde ombre hair. This big and curly hair is effortlessly perfect and our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James’, personal fave.

THAT’S JUST THE WAVE

Cynthia gives us a soft, feminine look, wearing loose, wavy, hair.

Beauties, which look do you like best???


Beauties, it's Spring and it's time to refresh and renew your hair. Not sure what style you want? Looking for a protective style? Just looking for a cool hairstyle? We have 40 looks to inspire your next 'do.

