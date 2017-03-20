Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Juicy Proved To Be Unbothered By Her Haters Yet Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Juicy recapped the latest episode of “Little Women: Atlanta,” where she found herself having to shrug off the haters yet again. When the Little Women planned a party, Juicy thought the joyous setting would be a perfect time to reveal her new talking bobble head.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

While Juicy’s bobble head was mostly well received, there were still certain folks who felt the need to hate, as per usual. But Juicy won’t be phased. Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Juicy Talks About Her Painful Experience Of Getting Her 8th Tattoo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Can’t Help But Lose It When Juicy Brings Minnie By [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Fitness Expert Maria More Gets Juicy To Do Some Squats [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

42 photos Launch gallery

It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

bobble head , haters , juicy , little women: atlanta , minnie

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How Fantasia’s Life Changed After Being Celibate…
 6 hours ago
Here’s Why Kenya Moore’s Ex Believes He Should…
 7 hours ago
Watch: South African Soccer Player Thanks His Girlfriend…
 7 hours ago
T.I. Claps Back At Steve Harvey Telling Rappers…
 8 hours ago
You Won’t Believe Who This Guy Blames After…
 10 hours ago
Steve Harvey Urges Black Celebs To Put Some…
 11 hours ago
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ KHALED ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 12 hours ago
Killer Mike Speaks About Race At MIT
RUN THE JEWELS “LEGEND HAS IT” ON ‘THE…
 12 hours ago
Drake Fans Troll Meek Mill On Instagram With…
 14 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Can’t Sleep Without At Least Four…
 20 hours ago
Sources Say A Shocking Allegation About Porsha Williams…
 1 day ago
Tyrese Defends His Controversial Statements About Women And…
 1 day ago
You Mad?!: Fox News Pundit Says Snoop Dogg…
 1 day ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Stream: Drake Releases “More Life” + @JaylonBinLaden Mixes
 2 days ago
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 2 days ago
Chuck Berry Dies At 90
 2 days ago
photos