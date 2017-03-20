How Juicy Proved To Be Unbothered By Her Haters Yet Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Juicy recapped the latest episode of “Little Women: Atlanta,” where she found herself having to shrug off the haters yet again. When the Little Women planned a party, Juicy thought the joyous setting would be a perfect time to reveal her new talking bobble head.
While Juicy’s bobble head was mostly well received, there were still certain folks who felt the need to hate, as per usual. But Juicy won’t be phased. Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
