How Juicy Proved To Be Unbothered By Her Haters Yet Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Juicy recapped the latest episode of “Little Women: Atlanta,” where she found herself having to shrug off the haters yet again. When the Little Women planned a party, Juicy thought the joyous setting would be a perfect time to reveal her new talking bobble head.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

While Juicy’s bobble head was mostly well received, there were still certain folks who felt the need to hate, as per usual. But Juicy won’t be phased. Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Juicy Talks About Her Painful Experience Of Getting Her 8th Tattoo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Can’t Help But Lose It When Juicy Brings Minnie By [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Fitness Expert Maria More Gets Juicy To Do Some Squats [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]