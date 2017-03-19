You Mad?!: Fox News Pundit Says Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow Should Be “Killed” For Coming At President Trump

The folks at Fox News are taking pretty serious shots at Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow over some comments they made towards the Donald Trump and company recently.

In an episode of Fox News’ The Five, talking head Kimberly Guilfoyle, who at one time was being considered for the press secretary position in the Trump administration, boldly expressed how she’d handle Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow if it were up to her.

“Kill them?” Guilfoyle replied boldly. “Kill them.” “I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe-Snoop got a visit from, like, the federal marshals, and let’s see how tough and gangster they are then,” she continued. Gutfeld: What should the Secret Service do [about the threats made by Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow]?

Guilfoyle: Kill them. Kill them. pic.twitter.com/j7iovt5kNA — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) March 18, 2017 It’s interesting that Guilgoyle finds such distaste in Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow’s comments, but has no problem making death threats towards two Black celebrities live on national TV. Perhaps that why Snoop and Bow Wow fans are ripping into Guilgoyle via her Instagram comments. The onslaught of comments has become so overwhelming for the news pundit, she has temporarily disabled her comments. Bow Wow himself addressed Guilgoyle directly. “I just came for the comments,” he posted under one of her photos. “What I said was a tasteless joke. You were not joking. Kill us? Nah b-tch kill yourself.” #DragSession: Welp… #FoxNews host #KimberlyGuilfoyle is currently getting dragged for her comments about #SnoopDogg and #BowWow and it looks like #BowWow is here for all of it!! (View previous post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Do you think Fox News owes Snoop and Bow Wow an apology? Sound off in the comments below.

SOURCE: FOX News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

