You Mad?!: Fox News Pundit Says Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow Should Be “Killed” For Coming At President Trump

The folks at Fox News are taking pretty serious shots at Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow over some comments they made towards the Donald Trump and company recently.
“Kill them?” Guilfoyle replied boldly. “Kill them.”
“I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe-Snoop got a visit from, like, the federal marshals, and let’s see how tough and gangster they are then,” she continued.
It’s interesting that Guilgoyle finds such distaste in Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow’s comments, but has no problem making death threats towards two Black celebrities live on national TV. Perhaps that why Snoop and Bow Wow fans are ripping into Guilgoyle via her Instagram comments. The onslaught of comments has become so overwhelming for the news pundit, she has temporarily disabled her comments. Bow Wow himself addressed Guilgoyle directly. “I just came for the comments,” he posted under one of her photos. “What I said was a tasteless joke. You were not joking. Kill us? Nah b-tch kill yourself.”