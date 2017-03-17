Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Headkrack Raps About Drake, Rick Ross, Birdman, Bow Wow & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

With Da Brat out for a few days, Headkrack rocked the mic solo on this edition of Flow And Go!” He covered a bunch of topics, from Meek Mill, “Get Out,”and Birdman & Rick Ross, to Snoop Dogg, Bow Wow, Drake more!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Watch the exclusive video above and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!

Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Biggie, Nicki Minaj, The Cowboys & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Sean Kingston, Amber Rose, Future & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Chief Keef, Donald Trump, Q, And More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]



27 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/11/-3/17)

27 photos Launch gallery

27 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/11/-3/17)

Continue reading 27 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/11/-3/17)

27 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/11/-3/17)

birdman , Bow Wow , Drake , get out , HEADKRACK , meek mill , more life , rick ross , snoop dogg

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
In Response To Tyrese’s Unwanted Opinion About Women…
 15 hours ago
11 Gags of the Week: Khia, Tamar And…
 16 hours ago
T.I. Gets Upset With A Fan For Taking…
 16 hours ago
The Week In Urban Pop Culture
 16 hours ago
Here’s Why Tamera Mowry-Housley Was Offended By J.…
 16 hours ago
Rick Ross Reveals His Last Words To Meek…
 18 hours ago
Trending
Tre Ward Releases New Album “Far From Paradise”
 19 hours ago
Rick Ross
Rick Ross Says He Told Meek Mill Not…
 23 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Frankie Vargas’ Killer Got Captured By…
 1 day ago
7 Black People Who Are Begging For A…
 2 days ago
Khalid
Texas’ own Khalid Performs “Location” On ‘The Tonight Show’
 2 days ago
Miguel Accused Of Pulling Fan’s Breast Out Of…
 2 days ago
Uh Oh! Fan Claims Miguel Sexually Assaulted Her
 2 days ago
JMBLYA FEST 2017
Snow Tha Product Spits Bilingual Fire In “I…
 3 days ago
Big Greg Talks With Emory “Vegas” Jones About…
 3 days ago
Steward Speaker Series: Common
COMMON “STAND IN THE WAY OF DARKNESS”
 3 days ago
photos