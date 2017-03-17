Headkrack Raps About Drake, Rick Ross, Birdman, Bow Wow & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

With Da Brat out for a few days, Headkrack rocked the mic solo on this edition of “Flow And Go!” He covered a bunch of topics, from Meek Mill, “Get Out,”and Birdman & Rick Ross, to Snoop Dogg, Bow Wow, Drake more!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Watch the exclusive video above and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!

Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Biggie, Nicki Minaj, The Cowboys & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Sean Kingston, Amber Rose, Future & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Chief Keef, Donald Trump, Q, And More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]