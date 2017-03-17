Rick Ross Says He Told Meek Mill Not To Trust Nicki Minaj On New Album “Rather You Than Me”

Ricky Rozay says he gave Meek Mill a heads up to be careful with Nicki Minaj.
It looks like Ricky Rozay’s newly-released album, Rather You Than Me, is stirring up some controversy already. On the song “Idols Become Rivals,” it looks like Renzel is taking direct shots at Birdman for not paying his artists & producers. If that wasn’t enough, in the opening track, “Apple Of My Eye” Rozay gives his thoughts on Meek Mill’s past relationship with Nicki Minaj, saying he told Meek not to trust Nicki Minaj. “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki/Instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance.” Rozay raps.
Check out the song for yourself right here.
