Black Tony Is Devastated When His Dogs Are Let Lose [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony calls up Rickey Smiley to tell him he’s upset because somebody let all the dogs he’s been sheltering loose. Rickey says he may not have had the best intentions with them anyway, but nevertheless, Black Tony maintains that he is quite devastated.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Black Tony Starts A New Initiative To Help Stray Pit Bulls [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony: “I’m Tryna Get My Life Right, But We Still Be Stealin” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says He Can’t Come Work Because His Friend Stole His Shoes [EXCLUSIVE]